The Rawlings Company announced their 2016 Gold Glove finalists this morning and the St. Louis Cardinals have a pair of representatives up for the award as Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright have been recognized for their defensive prowess.

Dating back to 2008, Molina has won the award eight consecutive seasons while Wainwright has a pair of Gold Gloves–having won in 2009 and 2013.

For Molina, another Gold Glove would move him to within one of Johnny Bench, who holds the NL record with 10 such honors. The overall record belongs to Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, who won 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Gold Glove selection process includes 75% of the voting coming from managers and coaches–who are not allowed to vote for players on their own team. The final 25% of the vote comes from SABR’s Defensive Index (SDI).

The final SDI rankings will be released at the end of the season, but their latest update in August had Molina in 6th place with a 1.3 rating. San Francisco’s Buster Posey led the NL catchers with a 10.7 rating.

For NL pitchers, Wainwright ranked 16th with a 1.4 mark. The New York Mets Bartolo Colon was tops at 2.8.

The award winners will be announced November 8th on ESPN.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI