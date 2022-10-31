XFL Announces Return Of St. Louis BattleHawks - League Set To Return To Play In February.

ST. LOUIS - Football fans around the St. Louis area woke up early this morning to watch the XFL's big team announcement.

It was rumored that St. Louis was going to get their XFL team back, but now, as of Monday morning, the BattleHawks are officially coming home.

The team keeps the same name from their span in the league's short-lived return in 2020. The 10-game schedule was cut in half before having to call the rest of the season off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Now under new ownership, the league will try for a third time to get this league up and running. They once again announced an eight-team, 10-game season.

The other seven teams in the league are the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas, Seattle Sea Dragons, and the Vegas Vipers.

The BattleHawks will once again be set to play inside The Dome at America's Center where they were once selling out the lower bowl and having to open up the second deck after both home games eclipsed nearly 30,000 fans each.

The XFL Draft will be held in mid-November.

All games will be nationally televised after signing a five-year deal with ESPN and the Walt Disney Company. Games will be shown on either ESPN, ABC, or FX.

Tickets will start as low as $25 and season ticket deposits are already being accepted at the league's website. The team shop will also be up and running this afternoon to get all your officially licensed BattleHawks apparel.

The NFL's Super Bowl will be on Sunday, February 12th. The XFL will kick off the following Saturday on Feb. 18th.

