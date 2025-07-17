GODFREY — Ed Gallagher, a longtime resident of Godfrey and World War II Navy veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on July 12, 2025. Gallagher, known for his service on several submarines during and after the war, remains active in his community and continues to contribute to the USS Diablo Submarine Newsletter with his humorous sea stories.

Gallagher served in the Pacific theater during World War II, including time aboard the USS Pomfret SS-391 in 1945 when the atomic bomb was dropped. In 1946, he was part of the prize crew for the Japanese submarine I-400, which was notable for carrying three airplanes in a deck hangar and intended for a mission to bomb the Panama Canal. The submarine was brought to Hawaii for examination, but Gallagher said the Navy did not gain much useful information from the inspection. During that time, he met actor John Wayne and his wife during their tour of the vessel.

From 1947 to 1951, Gallagher served as a Culinary Specialist Second Class on the USS Diablo, earning the nickname “Champ.” His longest submarine assignment was on the Diablo, a connection he honors by wearing a service hat bearing the vessel’s name. After leaving the Diablo, Gallagher attended the Bainbridge Recruiting School and was stationed at a recruiting office in Wichita, Kansas. His naval career included service on multiple submarines, culminating as a Chief Petty Officer on the USS Redfin, which later served as a reserve training boat in Baltimore.

Gallagher married Nyla in 1962. He has one son, one daughter, a son-in-law, and twin granddaughters who are 25 years old and well-educated. He also has a grandson attending college in Illinois with his son and daughter-in-law. Gallagher described his family as “terrific” and expressed pride in their accomplishments. Nyla died 12 years ago. The couple raised their children in their Godfrey home, where Gallagher has lived for more than six decades.

Despite reaching centenarian status, Gallagher remains in good health and still drives short distances. He continues to engage with the submarine community through his writing, contributing regularly to the USS Diablo Submarine Newsletter under the pen name “The Old Stew Burner.” His stories offer both entertainment and insight into naval life at sea.

