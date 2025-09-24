EDWARDSVILLE – With her silken-polished voice, commitment to news, dedication to community building and love for music – especially the jazzy kind – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Robin Boyce graced the St. Louis airwaves in 1980 during a time when Black voices and views were a “low frequency” on local radio stations. She was a trailblazer.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, Boyce, Associate Director of Corporate Support for WSIE 88.7 The Sound FM, received the African American Radio Pioneer Award and was inducted into the 2025 Class of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.

Boyce was one of many Black broadcasters recognized in various categories and inaugurated into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame during a celebratory evening of the Annual Induction Awards at the Renaissance Hotel in St. Louis, Mo. The event was emceed by well-known producer and social influencer Jade Harrell.

“This is a total honor, and it’s Bernie Hayes’ fault,” said Boyce to the crowd of hundreds in the hotel ballroom. Hayes is a well-known, seasoned radio broadcaster credited for developing Black radio in St. Louis and is the National Black Radio Hall of Fame National President.

Boyce informed the crowd that she learned a lot from Hayes.

“At the time I met Bernie Hayes, he was pivoting from music to information,” added Boyce. “We grew up with R&B music in our homes and in our cars – listening to KATZ and WESL. But he said we also need information, and I was one of those pioneers, radio journalists, who helped bring needed information on the urban air, with excellence.”

Other Black broadcasters Boyce credited for helping her develop included Dr. Jockenstein, Edie B, Chaz Saunders, Chuck Atkins, Doc Wynters and Mel Devonne.

“Black radio at one time, really helped move St. Louis forward in politics and community,” said Boyce. “I was blessed. I had the chance to report news and information with excellence to the Black community.”

Boyce has a 45-year career working in radio for several different signals in St. Louis such as KATZ 1600, WZEN FM 100.3, KMJM Majic 108, WSSM 106.5, WFUN 95.5 and WHHL Hot 104.1! Boyce worked in radio, television and the film industries across the country in three major markets Los Angeles, Dallas and Philadelphia.

“I have known Robin for more than 20 years now,” said WSIE General Manager Jason Church. “She and I first met when we worked together at 106.5 Smooth Jazz (WSSM). We have had good fortune to work together on several projects over the years, and I am so grateful that she is working with us at WSIE.”

“Robin has been a driving force behind many of our successes at WSIE so far,” Church continued. “Robin has been a wonderful colleague and an even better friend. It makes me so happy to see her honored in this way!”

“Robin Boyce is indeed a living legend, and we are proud that her legacy includes SIUE and WSIE,” said Jessica Harris, PhD, Vice Chancellor for Anti-racism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and

Acting Chief of Staff in the Office of the Chancellor. “I congratulate her on her induction into the National Black Radio Hall of Fame.”

“Broadcast radio is a great medium to touch people,” said Boyce. “It’s a one-on-one situation. I like the intimacy and directness of it.”

“Radio is in my blood. I’m a radio geek. I grew up in it,” she added. “Radio is theater of the mind. If you can capture a listener’s mind with music or education that is positive and uplifting, you are really doing something good for the community.”

