BETHALTO – Civic Memorial football player Miguel Gonzalez has made a strong transition from football to wrestling for the Eagles this season. He captured the crown at 182 pounds in the CM Tournament held recently and appears poised for much success on the mats the rest of the season. Gonzalez is also a solid baseball player for the Eagles.

Gonzalez had a highly successful season with the CM football squad and was a key part of the team's playoff win and advancement into the playoffs.

Gonzalez said his teammates in both football and wrestling "mean the world to me."

"This is the best group of guys I could have ever asked to play and wrestle alongside," he said.

With the end of Gonzalez’s high school football career in the rearview mirror, what is next for the senior?

“I’m looking to play football in college but I’m not sure yet," he said. "I’ve got baseball and wrestling still so I can keep my options open.”

When asked which sport the 5’10, 190-pound star athlete would prefer to continue playing, Gonzalez said, “football is for sure my number one choice. It is a different breed. Players get energized and I get hyped for this sport. It is fun for me overall."

Gonzalez's passion for football was contagious and he endeared himself to his teammates night in and night out.

Sports provide special memories and unreplaceable relationships. The favorite part of being an Eagle was for the senior was, "being a part of all of it. Being with this coaching staff, being a part of my teammates’ lives, and being a part of the impact it has on the community, has been awesome.”

Whatever is next for Miguel Gonzalez will include the work ethic he learned during his time as a Civic Memorial Eagle.

