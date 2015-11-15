EDWARDSVILLE – Wrestling is a sport for any age and skill level, and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club promotes the sport to the community at large.

The club decided to do a different sort of fund-raiser, however, from the usual sales they've had in the past – which brings us to Saturday morning's Face-Off five-kilometer (3.1-mile) road race, which attracted a total of 99 runners to help the club and promote wrestling.

“Coach (Pat McNamara, the EWC's head coach), the board and myself came up with the idea of doing a 5K this year,” said club administrator Shelly Marino. “We're a non-profit group that promotes wrestling in the community; it's a volunteer-driven group.

“We wanted to do something different that would get kids out and moving instead of the sales we've done before, so we decided to do this run. We had a very good turnout and we're pleased with how things went.”

The race was hosted by KYKY-FM (Y98) personality Kevin Burghoff, who is part of the morning drive-time show “Phillips and Company”, hosted by long-time station personality Guy Phillips. “We had a great time here this morning,” Burghoff said.

Wrestling is a demanding sport that teaches many things, including discipline, hard work and sacrifice. “Our club gives a lot of exposure to the sport of wrestling to the community, especially the youth,” McNamara said. “It's been growing quite a bit over the past several years and it's a sport that can transfer the skills used to other sports, like baseball, football, track, hockey, soccer.

“It's a tough sport, but it's a great way to learn a lot of valuable lessons that transfer to life as well.”

Edwardsville wrestler Frankie Romano won the overall championship in 16:59.9, with Janette Nativi taking the overall female title in 21:11.9. Men's age-group winners included Xavier Valdez (10-and-under), Austin Krone (11-12), Noah Surtin (13-15), Jake Bloch (16-25), Justin Bristol (26-35), McNamara (36-45), Robert Risky (46-55) and Bahmani Mohammad (56-and-over).

Female age-group winners were Gabrielle Trauernicht (11-12), Noonan Maya (13-15), Taylor Pretto (16-25), Michelle Jamison (26-35), Casey Taylor (36-45), Diana Prosser-Noonan (46-55) and Diane Burge (56-and-over).

