WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School senior Jason Shaw leads the entire tournament field with the shortest amount of time needed to win his matches at the Danville New Year’s Challenge Wrestling Meet.

Shaw is the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for East Alton-Wood River High School. The senior is off to a great start for the Oilers' wrestling team this season.

Jason thanked his parents and coaches for their help in making him such a success as a wrestler.

“I’d like to thank my parents for taking me where I need to go,” he said. “Also, I would like to thank Coach Donohoo, Coach Lankford, Coach King, Sabrina King, and Colton King for always being there and supporting me.”

Some of Jason’s top accomplishments in wrestling are as follows: “As a freshman, I took second at state in Missouri, as a sophomore I took third at state in Florida, then as a junior, I took state at state in Illinois. I have taken second at high school preseason Nationals.”

Jason said this is his eighth year in wrestling and said what he loves most about the sport it is where you have to rely on yourself to win.

“Wrestling has taught me that my work ethic is all I need to be successful,” he said. “I do plan on wrestling in college but I am currently uncommitted.”

Jason said he was interested in a major in kinesiology in college.

