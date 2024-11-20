ALTON - If you would like to have a role model for your student body and your community, look no further than our most recent Remarkable Redbird, senior Wren Crawford. Her fellow students seem to agree as Wren was voted onto the 2024 Alton High Homecoming Court.

In addition, Wren has also been a part of many Alton High organizations such as Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and also Upward Bound, a pre-college support group to help students gain information about colleges they may wish to consider attending after graduation.

Wren shared that during the course of her years in Upward Bound she has taken field trips to local universities such as Harris-Stowe and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and has also traveled with her fellow Alton High members to Washington D.C., Atlanta, Ga., and also Houston, Tex. She also writes the newsletter and updates important accomplishments for the group as well.

Another item that Wren has taken on for her fellow students is the Student Editor of the Tatler, the Alton High Yearbook. As the student editor, she is responsible for assigning tasks to her student team to write the stories of all of the groups represented in the Tatler. She gives a lot of credit to her faculty advisor, Ms. Bridget Heck.

Wren calls Ms. Heck "a guiding light to be a leader." Wren shared that to be successful in this role to not overwork yourself, keep your team and yourself organized and also to not be afraid to ask for help.

In the community, Wren is a proud member of the National Council of Negro Women. The NCNW meets the 1st Saturday of the month at Lewis & Clark Community College and has about 30 youth members along with over 100 adult members. The group also worked with the YMCA to encourage young people to register to vote and has organized a number of community service events. As the Youth Leader, Wren helped organize various events such as Juneteenth Celebration at Killion Park, the Saturday Cafe at First Presbyterian Church, Salvation Army bell ringing and the Mayor's Ball for Alton Mayor David Goins at LCCC this past October. Wren worked as one of the greeters and assisted guests to their seats for the event.

Upon graduation from Alton High this coming spring, Wren wishes to major in Political Science and attend a historical black college/university such as Spelman University, Howard University or Hampton University, all schools that she had a chance to see during her Upward Bound visits. She is also open to attending the University of Missouri or the University of Illinois.

Wren wishes to help underrepresented communities and would definitely like to bring a positive impact to the Alton area in the future. She added during a recent conversation that "she wants to give back to a community that's given back to her."

