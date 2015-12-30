WOOD RIVER – The Wood River Education Association negotiating team reached a tentative agreement with the Wood River-Hartford Elementary School Board at 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday.

A ratification agreement will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, Ric Stephenson, an Illinois Education Association rep, said today.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The two factions had not seemed to be too far apart in the negotiations prior to this meeting, WREA reps had said previously.

DEVELOPING...

More like this:

Oct 31, 2024 - Wood River Chiropractic Promotes Community Connections

Oct 31, 2024 - Pete's Parlor Shares Goals for Business in "The Heart of Wood River"

Nov 13, 2024 - Kelsey Moore Works Hard at East Alton-Wood River High School

Oct 30, 2024 - Wood River Main Street Hosts Successful Downtown Trick-or-Treat Event

4 days ago - Wood River Police Welcomes New Patrolman, Promotes Sergeant

 