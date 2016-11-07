ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with your friends and family in Downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club and the YWCA to continue the tradition of “going green” - don’t miss this special occasion to share the historic downtown shopping & dining experience with your loved ones this holiday season.

The 14th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring dozens of eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, November 26th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the YWCA of Alton, located at 304 E. 3rd St. in Alton. At the event shoppers will be able to shop local and keep their money “home for the holidays”. Why go through the hassle of Black Friday or risk impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday? Instead, make this season’s gift giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

There is no entry fee to shop at the Green Gift Bazaar, and you'll receive sale info for a wide assortment of downtown retailers and restaurants to encourage shopping local. Free holiday craft activities will be provided to keep kids entertained while their parents shop. Live entertainment will be provided by multi-instrumentalist Nancy Lippincott. Free gift wrapping will be available on-site, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar but also for any items purchased at locally-owned stores! Lunch and snacks will be available on site for shoppers, and you can also bring your non-working holiday lights to be recycled.

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows, all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: unique jewelry and art using a variety of upcycled materials such as guitar strings, stained glass scraps and buttons, goat milk soaps and other botanically-based body products, hand-made baskets and driftwood décor, pottery depicting hand carved images of native prairie plants and local animals, tie dye, soy wax candles, stained glass and mosaics, refurbished lamps, knit, crochet and felted wears, pallet furniture and home décor, handmade aprons, quilts and baby accessories, wooden kitchen utensils, rock sculptures, plush animals, an award-winning Christmas book written by a local author, and a St. Louis map created in the theme of the Hobbit's Shire – framed and unframed maps in all sizes plus greeting cards, and journals featuring the map.

A limited number of vendor booths are still available. To register, or for more information please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.

