EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Office of Online Services and Educational Outreach (OSEO) has won a 2022 International Award in Lifelong Learning for Best Brochure by the Learning Resources Network (LERN), the largest continuing education association in the world.

The award was only one of 17 given at LERN’s annual conference this year, attended by 1,755 professionals in lifelong learning from the U.S. and Canada.

“The award is for innovation in the field of continuing education and serving communities,” stated LERN President William A. Draves. “With more than 100 award nominations every year, gaining an International Award is an outstanding achievement. These awards enhance the quality and involvement in continuing education, an absolutely critical component to individual and community quality of life and prosperity, especially now.”

OSEO used a LERN brochure critique to make a series of excellent revisions to its catalog, including the table of contents, course descriptions and highly visual and engaging interior pages. The unit increased its distribution radius and saw fall 2021 registrations increase 17% over the pre-pandemic fall 2019 term.

“We are honored to have our brochure recognized as a top brochure in the industry,” said OSEO’s Leslie Brock, assistant director of non-credit programs. “The SIUE University Marketing and Communications team was integral in the layout and design of the brochure. Each semester we strive to provide a variety of offerings for our community members, both new and returning. Our catalog allows us to feature all of our amazing services and offerings to both on- and off-campus community members.”

To learn more and view OSEO’s latest catalog, visit siue.edu/educational-outreach.

LERN serves over 800 organizations throughout the United States and Canada that are engaged in providing continuing education to their communities. For more information, contact info@lern.org.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality, affordable education that prepares them for successful careers and lives of purpose to shape a changing world. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis, the SIUE campus is home to a diverse student body of more than 13,000.

