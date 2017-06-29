COLLINSVILLE - Sunday, July 9th is the 19th annual World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival Birthday Party & Car Show. Only days away - continue your summer celebration AFTER the 4th!

World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival Birthday Party & Car Show

Woodland Park, Collinsville, Illinois

Sunday, July 9, 2017

9:00 am - 4:00 pm

The big day will include everyone’s favorite, time-tested events: ketchup tasting, hot dogs smothered-in-ketchup eating contest, tater tots smothered-in-ketchup eating contest, hula hoop competition, water balloon toss, the Little Princess Tomato & Sir Catsup Contest, and The C.I.A. "Cruzin' In Antiques” Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show.

*NEW THIS YEAR* 2017 will have exciting NEW features!

Free Shuttle Bus: To help alleviate the parking congestion, a FREE shuttle bus is being provided to the fest by First Student Transportation. Park for free at Doris Intermediate School (1841 Vandalia - Rt 159) and ride the free shuttle. The bus will run approximately every 10 minutes and drop you off at the entrance to the Catsup Bottle Festival. Take advantage of this new service and you may just get a couple of surprises along the way!

Rainbow Road Trip USA To Benefit Make-A-Wish:

Mykey O'Halloran, extreme hair stylist from Melbourne, Australia, will be here as part of his state-side Rainbow Road Trip. He’ll be styling hair in the form of well-known landmarks and raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Meet & Greet him at the fest before he heads to New York and Los Angeles. One brave volunteer will have her hair styled as a big tomato and another will be styled as the Brooks Catsup Bottle!

The Return of Erika Nelson: After a couple years' absence, nationally famous artist and superlative expert Erika Nelson returns present her World's Largest Collection of the World's Smallest Versions of the World's Largest Things traveling museum and sideshow extravaganza! All the way from Lucas, Kansas, Ms. Nelson will be available for photos and autographs all day long - never know what you'll find in the exciting new sideshow display!

RockShow Academy performs songs from “Grease”: An elite crew of youngsters from the St. Louis area performing songs from the hit musical "Grease" at 10:00 AM on the Big Tomato Main Stage.

Meet & Greet the Route 66 Chick: She's known nation-wide as the Route 66 Chick - so buy a book, get it signed, and chat about the Mother Road with Route 66 author and historian Cheryl Eicher Jett!

For more information and current updates click here: www. catsupbottlefestival.com

For a complete, timed schedule of events click here: www. catsupbottlefestival/schedule

Interact on social media with the hashtag “# CatsupBottleFestival”

Twitter: @CatsupBottleSTL

Instagram: catsupbottle

Facebook: Facebook.com/ catsupbottle

“I’m the Big Tomato and I approved this message.”

