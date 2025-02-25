ELSAH - Community members are invited to a lecture by world-famous sculptor Leonardo Drew at Principia College.

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Drew will present a lecture at the college as part of the Schmidt Family Lecture Series on Contemporary Art. Known for his abstract sculptures with showings around the world, including the St. Louis Art Museum, Drew looks forward to talking about his art with both Principia students and the public.

“As I’m making, I know there are folks out there today also interpreting,” Drew said. “They need to know that their voice is just as important and viable when it comes to how I’m sort of seeing and sharing. They’re an important aspect of that. I’m not creating in a vacuum.”

The Principia lecture is free and open to all. Space is limited, so registration is encouraged; you can register online. The lecture will be followed by a reception.

When Drew was approached about the lecture series at Principia, he was eager to be a part of it. He pointed out that the St. Louis Art Museum houses two of his major pieces, so he feels a connection to the Greater St. Louis region.

Drew grew up reading comic books, and he believed “that was what art was.” In the 70s, he was approached by companies like DC Comics and Marvel Comics and asked to come on as an illustrator.

But around this time, Drew discovered Jackson Pollock and fell in love with abstraction. To this day, he finds a lot of joy in knowing his pieces are up for interpretation. Much of his work critiques social issues, but he leaves every piece untitled so it is up to the viewer to distinguish meaning.

“The very idea that I don’t title the works allows the viewer to sort of find themselves,” he explained. “The works are numbered for this reason. I can also learn from this, from the very idea that people are seeing, realizing, experiencing things that I probably am not in touch with. In the end, I find that I end up learning from how they’re seeing.”

This idea — that he can learn from others — also guides him through his interactions with young artists. As Drew prepares for the Principia lecture, he anticipates interacting with many art students and aspiring artists.

He understands the importance of guiding these young artists and acting as a positive influence or mentor. He emphasized that art is not created in a vacuum, and there’s “synergy” that exists between artists.

“At my age, at 63, you garner disciples,” he said. “I think they will find you, and if you live long enough, you will find yourself with disciples. And this is something that I didn’t see coming, but I’m surrounded by kids who, not only have they followed the work, but there’s like this mentorship that actually happens because of that. And I just have to own it.”

To that end, he believes there is “complicity” between artist and viewer. His work is part of a “much, much larger language,” and he looks forward to addressing this at his lecture at Principia.

“I think that we’re all connected. There’s no way to deny that,” he added. “The art is like a door. If you’re realizing or trying to realize what’s on the other side of the door, it can be beyond, and I think that the journey will sort of continue and allow for each and every individual to sort of find their steps.”

For more information about Leonardo Drew’s lecture at Principia College on March 11, 2025, including how to register, visit the official website.

