ST. LOUIS REGION – World Wide Technology Raceway’s Toyota 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event today was announced as the first leg of the three-race NASCAR Triple Truck Challenge. The June 4 Toyota 200, the prelude to WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, will pay an extra $50,000 to the winner if he is a Truck Series regular. If one driver sweeps the series and wins all three, he will earn $500,000.

The second and third races of the Triple Truck Challenge are Nashville Superspeedway on June 24 and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio) on July 9.

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are on sale for WWTR’s 2022 NASCAR Weekend, featuring the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200. For tickets and additional information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media (@wwtraceway) for additional information.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

More like this: