World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today unveiled its newest educational and promotional asset to enhance the raceway’s commitment to STEM education programs in the St. Louis community. The specially-built STEM vehicle – a cutaway NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series racer – will be used at various science, technology, engineering and mathematics events hosted by WWTR throughout the St. Louis region.

“Our Raceway Gives charitable and educational efforts began more than three years ago as a program we hosted in conjunction with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis,” said WWTR owner and CEO Curtis Francois. “Our program began as simply visits by our staff, then expanded to incorporate an iRacing Simulator program with NASCAR and now features this truck which will complement our efforts with NASCAR’s Acceleration Nation education program.”

The STEM vehicle features exposed and cutaway components to show the inner workings of a NASCAR race truck. The vehicle has cutaway cylinder heads and engine block to expose the inner workings of a racing engine. With the removal of the right side of the body and half of the hood and deck lid, the truck provides a perspective of the strong build and safety components used in racing. In addition, the vehicle is equipped with a tire-changing component so that the truck can be used for pit stop simulations.

“Raceway Gives, and this unique showpiece, speaks volumes about our commitment to giving back to our community,” continued Francois. “World Wide Technology Raceway, the Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology take great pride in our efforts in the St. Louis region and this program adds another layer of excitement to what we are doing together.”

Article continues after sponsor message

WWTR, through a partnership with the Steward Family Foundation and World Wide Technology, is committed to taking motorsports to the classroom in an effort to introduce more children to the concept that education is fun and exciting. The track’s charity, Raceway Gives, is proudly featured in the graphics and emphasizes the message, “STEM Education at Speed.” During the 2020 season, the Raceway Gives program will feature robotics competitions, drone racing and the Jr. 500 karting program. In conjunction with area school districts, a STEM zone – called STEM Lane – will be included in each of WWTR’s INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events. lane in conjunction with area school districts.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 380 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.

More like this: