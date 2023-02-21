MADISON, Ill. - World Wide Technology Raceway - the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA in the St. Louis-Metro East region - will host two job fairs next week in preparation for the 2023 events season. Many positions in all departments are available. Positions also are available at the Gateway Kartplex. The drag strip has launched a paid internship announcer program for students in broadcast curriculums.

  • The first job fair will take place on Wednesday, February 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • The second will be held on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. until noon.
  • Both job fairs will be held in the infield media center, inside the oval track.
  • To access an online application, please visit https://wwtraceway.com/job-application/.
  • World Wide Technology Raceway is located at 700 Raceway Blvd. in Madison, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Prospective candidates should bring a resume and identification. Please bring a completed application or your own pen to complete an application in person.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on social media platforms.

More like this:

More Than $480,000 in Tourism Grants Coming to Metro East Thanks to Belt
Jul 5, 2025
SIUE Formula SAE Team Showcases Student Innovation at WWT Raceway for INDYCAR Weekend
Jun 13, 2025
Raging Rivers WaterPark in Grafton Announces Jam-Packed June Event Lineup
Jun 6, 2025
Belt: Education Is The Government’s Best Return On Investment
Jun 30, 2025
Illinois Arts Council Announces Fiscal Year 2026 Creative Projects Grant Guidelines and Application
Jul 2, 2025

 