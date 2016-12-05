

GODFREY - Each year, Freer Auto Body works magic with its various Community Christmas fundraising activities.

David Freer, now deceased, started the business several years ago and his favorite charity was Community Christmas, a United Way annual campaign for the needy during the holiday season. He died in a tragic crash in 2008 and the family has carried on the tradition since that time.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, the family will host another of its toy collections and fundraising events with Cookies And Cocoa for Community Christmas at the auto body shop on 4512 North Alby in Godfrey.

“The night of Cookies And Cocoa is always special,” Margaret Freer said. “We play Christmas music and everyone gets a good feeling. Everybody gets in the Christmas spirit and knows they are helping make Christmas special for others in the community. We have a great deal to be thankful for as a family and this is another way of us giving back.”

Freer added: “What we do for Community Christmas is magical. We are a depressed area and there is a great need for assistance. If it were not for Community Christmas there would be a lot of children/families that would have much less under their Christmas trees this year. Community Christmas is more than about toys…it is about helping someone in need.

“David loved helping others and always had a smile on his face when he was working on Community Christmas. He knew there were people that needed help and he wanted them to have a nice Christmas. Our work with Community Christmas is done in his memory. Taylor and Lily, my granddaughters, work tirelessly on their Christmas in July which raised $34,000 this year for Community Christmas.”

Margaret Freer said that Lily Freer says she wants all the kids to have toys and warm coats.

“Taylor says it is all about giving and helping others,” Margaret said. “She says their drives are successful because their friends understand there are others that aren’t as lucky as they are and she loves to help.”

