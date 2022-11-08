ILLINOIS - The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which appeared on Illinois voters’ ballots this election as a proposed amendment adding collective bargaining rights to the Illinois Constitution, passed at the state level - but despite its state-level victory, the amendment did not prove popular with voters in local counties.

The majority of Jersey County voters voted against the proposed amendment. 54.90% voted “NO” compared to 45.10% who voted “YES,” with 100% of precincts reporting.

Greene County voters voted even more decisively against the amendment; 57.85% voted “NO” while 42.15% voted “YES,” with 100% of precincts reporting.

The vote was much closer in Macoupin County, but the majority of voters there still voted against the amendment - 50.52% voted “NO” while 49.48% voted “YES,” with 100% of precincts reporting.

Calhoun County voters also voted against the amendment, with 45% voting “NO” and 42% voting “YES,” with 100% of precincts reporting.

Article continues after sponsor message

Statewide, the Workers’ Rights Amendment passed with 63% of the vote and 44% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday evening.

The explanation of the amendment appeared on the ballot as follows:

“The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work.”

“The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.”

The full text of the amendment can be read on the Illinois General Assembly website.

Did you want the Workers’ Rights Amendment for Illinois? Yes No Other

More like this: