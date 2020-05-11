SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Especially now, while the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, home health care for elderly patients, where a worker comes into a patient's home for a few hours per week and assists with household chores and keeps a watch on their clients, is more vital than ever before.

That's where an organization such as Senior Services Plus steps in. SSP of Alton helps out patients in need with such services to make sure older patients are helped taken care of, providing them and their families vitally needed peace of mind, along with a helping hand when needed.

"My job at Senior Services Plus is basically making sure that my clients are comfortable," said SSP home care aide Latecia Noblin, "their house is clean, they make their doctor's appointments, and basically, you just treat them like family. It's very different now, since there's the virus going around. We have to put a mask on, we wash our hands, sanitize after every thing you do. If you touch something, sanitize. That's what I tell my clients, that's what I do. So, it's very important. It changed a lot."

With all the precautions that have to be taken, Noblin still loves her job, and enjoys helping care for her clients, and seeing to their well-being.

"I love doing my job. I love it," Noblin said, "because basically, it's like taking care of my mom, my dad, my grandma and my grandpa. It's emotional, because my dad, he was in the hospital, and I've seen a lot of people there that didn't have a lot of people there visiting them and coming to see them, stuff like that. That's what I'm here for, and the other home care aides. We help make them feel like family. They always can depend on us. We're there for them, at all times."

And Noblin's clients take notice of how much joy and enthusiasm that she brings to her clients while helping them out.

"Having Latecia with us has been the best thing that has ever happened to us," said Robyn Smith, who along with Joe Evans, are two of Noblin's regular clients. "She's brought joy. Every time when she comes in, I'll go 'it's Sunshine!,' because that's how it feels. She is so warm, caring, and a loving individual. She's sharp as a tack, she's very quick, and boy, can she clean the house. She comes in immediately. She's already got her mask on, so she'll go 'morning!,' you know, and off to work she goes. She doesn't leave us out of anything; she's always talking to us."

And Noblin always is looking out for her clients to make sure that nothing bad happens to them, always ready to help take care of possible emergencies that may occur.

"She's always got her eye on us," Smith said, "especially this guy," pointing and referring to Evans. "He's had a lot of health problems this past year. He fell twice, 13 stitches in the front of his head. Two months later, he fell again, 11 stitches to the back of his head. His legs, he has horrible problems with, but not with Latecia."

And Smith's kids absolutely love Noblin and both the help and happiness she brings to their parents' lives.

"My kids absolutely adore her," Smith said. "They are so happy, and they feel like they have someone who is taking care of their mother and father. If anyone is thinking about SSP, more people should think about SSP. My sister has a home care worker in Wood River, and she's very happy with her. So, I'm thankful."

And even with the pandemic, Noblin wants everyone to know that SSP will be there for them for assistance and comfort whenever they're needed.

"Since all of this has happened, with the virus and stuff like that," Noblin said, "we're still out here, we're out her to help everyone. We're not going to stop doing what we're doing. We're going to keep focus, we're going to move forward, we're going to make sure they're comfortable, we're comfortable. We're here for everyone.

