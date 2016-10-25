Another step in Rauner Administration’s modernization of state government

CHICAGO— The Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission (IWCC) today announced the launch of its Digital Transformation Project, which will modernize all agency systems, including the outdated paper-based filing system. This improvement is another step in the Rauner Administration’s initiative to cut red tape and modernize technology within state government to make it more efficient while deriving more value for taxpayers.

“It is past time for the Commission to update to today’s technology,” said IWCC Chairman Joann Fratianni. “Instead of having rooms and warehouses filled with millions of paper files, our new online recordkeeping will help us significantly improve customer service, save costs, and make the entire workers’ comp process more efficient.”

The new IWCC e-filing system will redevelop systems that are up to 40 years old, and it will be paid for entirely out of the IWCC settlement fund at no costs to taxpayers. The project must be fully implemented within five years.

Digital upgrade benefits include easy online filing, standardized electronic data submissions, efficient workflows, reduced paper processing and storage, decreased mailing costs, and improved data analytics and metrics. Once completed, the new Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology will maintain the IWCC e-filing system.

The IWCC also comprehensively reviewed and rewrote many of its administrative rules to prepare for the digital update and to increase transparency and efficiency of the Commission’s operations. The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) approved the changes on October 11, 2016.

The project was competitively bid through the state’s procurement process and WorkComp Strategies submitted the winning proposal. WorkComp Strategies has the experience and skills needed to make this important transformation in Illinois as it has already done in Kansas, Louisiana and Virginia.

