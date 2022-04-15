ALTON - Construction workers and plumbers are bringing the new McDonald’s on Broadway to life. The McDonald’s structure was destroyed in a devastating fire that occurred on June 18, 2021.

Approximately a year later, likely by the summer of 2022, a brand new McDonald’s will be put in its place by owner Dick Bold. Bold, an extraordinary community citizen and owner of multiple areas of McDonald’s retained all the employees on Broadway at other local McDonald’s immediately after the fire.

Many of those workers who were at McDonald’s on Broadway will return home to their jobs when it opens again.

Luke Gruchala of Huber Plumbing and Heating said the company’s employees were busy installing pipes to bring water to the new McDonald’s on Friday, and soon they will be doing plumbing work inside.

“Ostmann is the general contractor and they have most of the walls and framing completed,” he said. “We've had a lot of rain days, but things now are moving along quickly.”

No definitive date of when the project will be completed was given on Friday morning.

