EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions will be encountered on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Weather permitting, the southbound center lane and right lane on I-255 over St. Clair Avenue, at mile 19, will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for expansion joint repairs. The left lane will remain open during this work.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

