ST. LOUIS — Now is your chance to work at one of the most unique attractions in St. Louis. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront is hiring for 40 positions ahead of the summer cruising season.

“Here at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, we are dedicated to fostering an enjoyable and fun work environment for our team members,” says Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development. “You’ll meet interesting people from all over the world while serving as an ambassador for St. Louis.”

Open positions include riverboat operations roles such as deckhands, mates and even a riverboat captain, as well as ticket sales agents, servers and bartenders. Interested applicants should visit riverboatstljobs.com for more information about the jobs and to apply at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch.

EMPLOYEE PERKS

All riverboat team members are eligible for a free Metro Transit pass, which is good for unlimited rides on MetroLink and Metrobus. Additionally, most new riverboat employees are eligible for a $500 hiring incentive. Riverboat team members also enjoy flexible scheduling. In addition to earning an hourly wage, servers and bartenders can also earn tips and work aboard privately chartered cruises.

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2022 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

