MASCOUTAH, Ill. - Phase Three of the $34 million project underway to expand the terminal at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is heading into the home stretch, with the expected completion on target for summer of 2023. This phase of the project is expanding the existing 53,500-square-foot terminal by an additional 41,000-plus square feet to accommodate continuing passenger growth and provide a host of new amenities that will enhance the experience for those traveling through MidAmerica St. Louis Airport.

The project is creating a new, standard TSA screening area and adding two additional boarding bridges which were recently installed, as well as a service animal relief area, new family restrooms, a nursing room, expanded departure lounge with added room for concessions and other renovations to accommodate people with disabilities.

“We are excited to be nearing completion of the critical infrastructure and safety improvement projects that will enhance overall operations at the airport, which has been seeing significant passenger growth and continues to operate as a joint-use airport with Scott Air Force Base,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern.

The modernized aviation infrastructure is supported by a combined $31 million in federal and state grant funding through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program.

“We greatly appreciate the FAA, state and local leaders for recognizing the importance of modifying and improving our passenger terminal building to support the existing and projected increases we expect in passengers traveling through our facility,” said Bryan Johnson, Airport Director for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. “We look forward to welcoming them to our newly modernized airport this summer.”

The new terminal is being delivered through the collaborated efforts of Holland Construction Services and the many subcontractors who are working on the project. Renovation of the existing terminal is underway which will include many of the same upgrades as the terminal expansion. The final improvements will be complete by late 2023.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport currently serves the following nonstop destinations via Allegiant: Charleston, Destin/Ft. Walton Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers/Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Savannah, and Tampa Bay/St. Pete.

The passenger terminal expansion is not the only improvement project happening atMidAmerica St. Louis Airport. A $37.7 million project to add nearly 3,100 linear feet of new Taxiway Lima pavement and a new Taxiway Bridge over Crooked Creek is under construction. It will serve Boeing’s new production facility, which is slated for opening in 2024 and has the potential to spark future aviation development. MetroLink’s planned expansion from Scott Air Force Base to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport also is expected to soon be under construction, making the airport even more accessible to potential customers all along the light rail alignment and providing a direct connection to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

To learn more about MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV), visit www.flymidamerica.com or follow us on www.facebook.com/midamericablv.??

