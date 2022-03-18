ALTON - Excavation work on the terrain at the McDonald's rebuild has made significant progress this week. Work began on Monday, but much of the concrete has been removed and the ground leveled.

Construction of the new McDonald's will begin soon. The hope is to have the McDonald's at 717 E. Broadway in Alton open by June.

A fire on June 17, 2021, destroyed the old McDonald's at that location.

