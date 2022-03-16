COLLINSVILLE - There is an intense amount of work underway in the lot next to Old Herald Brewery & Distillery at 115 E. Clay in Collinsville. On Wednesday morning, Hayes Contracting was busy with what they described as "site civil work."

Old structures were demolished last week on the property. The building demolition part of the project concluded on Friday, Bud Sparks of Hayes Contracting said on Wednesday.

Old Herald Brewery & Distillery owner Derik Reiser aims for a grand opening event at what he describes will be a new plaza called Herald Square with an ice cream shop called Uptown Scoops. Reiser is the owner of the property adjacent to Old Herald Brewery & Distillery. He said the rest of the area will be a place for live entertainment and festivals.

“We are getting the site ready for the construction of footings and concrete work,” Hayes Contracting's Sparks said. “We should be finished with our part in a couple of days. This is going to be a very nice addition when finished.”

The hope is to have the overall project completed by the first of June 2022 for the summer.

