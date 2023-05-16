ALTON - These are some views of construction work going on at the Old Wedge Bank location that will become the Wedge Innovation Center in the 600 block of East Broadway. The new venue will become an entrepreneurial and business accelerator, incubator, digital hub, and co-working space.

The Wedge will be designed as an accelerator, incubator, co-working space, and digital hub focused on social impact innovation and specializing in livability, clean tech, and climate tech to benefit everyday lives. The Wedge will support early-stage, growth-driven companies through education, mentorship, and financing.

It will house startups, space for individuals or teams, and more established companies that want to accelerate their businesses or develop new technologies, products, or systems.

AltonWorks is collaborating with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) on management and operations for The Wedge. A total of $3 Million of the $21 Million project for the Wedge Innovation Center is coming from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grants Program. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the $3 Million in funding in 2022. The Wedge Bank Building was built in 1904.

