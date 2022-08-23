ALTON - Illinois American Water continues very active work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. The area of 3rd Street between Belle Street and Piasa Street is still closed. There is considerable digging on 3rd Street in Alton as of Tuesday.

"As was expected with one of the oldest and busiest streets in the history of Alton, the contactor has encountered some challenges since excavating started on 3rd Street," Illinois-American Water said again this week. "There are numerous old, abandoned utility lines, and even an old brick cistern was uncovered last week. To support safety, progress has been slowed some, resulting in a bit of a delay."

Illinois American anticipates it will finish the 3rd Street part of the project in a few weeks, then Belle Street shortly after that.

Below is other information about road closures – August 22, 2022:

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street is still closed from Alton Street east to George Street. This stretch of roadway will continue to be closed to all thru traffic for a month or two. A water main replacement is anticipated and is awaiting a permit. 9th Street will remain closed to all traffic east of U.S. 67 (Piasa Street) to Market Street and immediately west of U.S. 67. Belle Street, between 8th Street and 9th Street, is also closed.

Alby Street is planned to be closed to traffic on Wednesday, Aug. 24, for paving work at the intersection of 9th Street. Prep work will be completed on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Alby Street between 5th and 6th Streets will also be closed to traffic for sewer repair work.

Illinois American Water reports 4th Street east of Piasa Street is back open. 5th Street near the intersection of Belle Street and Belle Street north and south of 6th Street are closed.

Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. Work includes over six miles of sanitary sewer main being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

For more information and updates on road closures find the attached PDF HERE.

