EDWARDSVILLE - The unitary sewer lining at the intersection of South Main Street and Schwarz Street should make a a big difference for the future in that area, Ryan Zwijack, P.E., Edwardsville City Engineer, said.

Work on South Main Street and Schwarz Street was being done today and should be completed by the end of the day. Motorists were asked to take alternate routes during the day as the work occurred. The work in this area started early today.

“The liners are made for each individual project and the fiber glass lines can’t operate or be put out when they are too cold,” Zwijack said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Buchanan Street and Vandalia Street in Edwardsville are also part of the underground changes.

Zwijack said of the first two blocks that are finished and patched, and so far, the city has receive some great compliments.

“We started some of the underground work in July and August,” Zwijack said. “It was slow going at first, but we are making progress.”

More like this: