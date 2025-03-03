Wordi Gras 2025

WORDEN - Wordi Gras, a festive celebration dubbed the "Redneck Mardi Gras," took place on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Worden, a small community along Route 66 in Madison County. The event, which began at noon, featured live music, food and drink vendors, and a parade that was reported to be the longest in the event's history.

Rick and Nikki Landrem, local residents and organizers, noted that this year’s festivities were marked by a smooth operation and a family-friendly atmosphere.

“All had fun and another year of no fights, everything went off smooth, no problems,” said Rick and Nikki.

The elaborate parade commenced at 3 p.m. Saturday, showcasing a variety of floats, tractors, trucks, and cars as it wound through downtown, concluding at Civic Park. Participants included both local residents and visitors, with some traveling from out of state to enjoy the festivities.

According to organizers, many attendees preferred the experience in Worden to larger events, citing the convenience of not having to pay for parking, which can be as high as $30 in St. Louis.

The event featured live performances from several bands throughout the day. The Rustic venue hosted the KaPow Band STL from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by Salmon Creek and Clueless later in the day. Yellow Dog featured Down & Dirty, Scott & Mechelle, and the Cheers Band. The American Legion also contributed to the music lineup with performances by Dustin Coleman and Whiskey River.

Rick Landrem confirmed that planning for next year’s event is already underway, with a band booked and preparations set for Feb. 14, 2026, which will continue the tradition of hosting Wordi Gras on the Saturday before Fat Tuesday.

“It is safe and fun,” he added, reflecting on the event's appeal.

As the celebration concluded, organizers expressed their commitment to maintaining the hometown feel that has become a hallmark of Wordi Gras, ensuring that the event remains a cherished tradition for years to come.

