TROY – Troy Police have arrested a Worden man for his second domestic battery offense, interfering with the reporting of domestic battery, and more.

Roy A. LaFountain, 27, of Worden, was charged on June 5, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony), interfering with the reporting of domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor) and criminal damage to property (a Class A misdemeanor).

On June 2, 2025, LaFountain allegedly struck a household or family member about the body with his hands. He is additionally accused of unlawfully restraining the victim at a residence in Troy, seizing the victim’s cell phone to prevent them from reporting the act of domestic violence, and causing under $500 in damage to their cell phone and television.

LaFountain had previously been convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a 2019 Macoupin County case. He was also under an active Order of Protection at the time of this incident, which was issued on June 4, 2025 and expires on June 12, 2025.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to deny LaFountain’s pretrial release from custody. The victim told officers LaFountain battered them and refused to leave their residence before taking their cell phone and repeatedly threatening to kill the victim.

“During the incident, the defendant threatened to kill her multiple times,” the petition states, noting LaFountain threw the victim to the ground and began kicking them in the leg. “Officers observed victim to have multiple injuries to her person.”

LaFountain was arrested by the Troy Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

