WORDEN - Businesses and community groups in Worden have joined forces in response to an expected increase in the need for food assistance during the winter months. In June, members of the Worden Methodist Church established a community food pantry, placing a pantry cabinet on the church lawn at 103 S. Lincoln Street.

Church members faithfully restocked the pantry each week. However, as temperatures have dropped and a recent government shutdown has impacted the area, visits to the pantry have increased. “We began seeing an increase in use during the middle of October. Colder weather, rising grocery prices, and the end of garden season all have contributed to the uptick. Then came the government shutdown that caused everyone to worry about food assistance funding,” explained Shari Albrecht, Missions Coordinator at Worden Methodist Church. She also noted, “We anticipate even more use during the holidays when children are home from school.”

Community Partnerships and Donation Efforts

The church has partnered with the Worden Public Library, Yellow Dog Café & Bar, and The Rustic Grill & Tavern to help collect nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, and laundry detergent. “The Worden Library, Yellow Dog and the Rustic have all generously agreed to serve as collection points for donations. We will be placing containers inside each location where patrons can drop off items for the community pantry,” said Albrecht.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

All donated items will be used to support local families. “This is really about neighbors helping neighbors during the holidays,” Albrecht emphasized.

How to Donate

Donations will be accepted at the designated drop-off locations through December 25th. For more information, contact Shari Albrecht at 217-556-8696.

