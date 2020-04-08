ALTON - Moory Woods, who led Alton High School's boys basketball team in scoring, rebounding, steals and assists during the 2019-20 season, signed a letter-of-intent to attend Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Mo. this week.

Woods made the announcement on his social media platforms that he would be playing for the Greyhounds, a member of Region XVI of the National Junior Collegiate Athletic Association and won the NJCAA Midwest district title this past season, but the NJCAA national tournament was cancelled because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Moberly is located in north central Missouri, in Randolph County slightly northwest of St. Louis. The school has a great basketball tradition that goes back to the 1930s, and consistently has one of the best basketball teams in the nation. The Greyhounds have had 13 players named to All-American teams and has a lifetime record of 1,539-778, the second most wins for a team in the nations on the junior college level.

Woods was named to the All-Southwestern Conference second team in the season just completed, leading the Redbirds with 12.8 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals-per-game. In his junior year, he helped the Redbirds to a regional championship, averaging 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals-per-game in helping Alton to a 23-11 record and the IHSA Class 4A regional title, winning at Collinsville 58-48.

"I'm really happy for him," said Alton head coach Dana Morgan. "Moberly has been looking at him since December, and it's been tough because of the virus. You can't take an on-campus tour, so Moory and his family did virtual tours, and he made the decision to go to Moberly."

The Greyhounds will be getting a player with a solid work ethic who will fit in easily with his new teammates.

"He's a great kid, he works hard, and this is a great opportunity for him," said Morgan. "He's excited to get the opportunity to compete and get better, and I think he'll prosper at Moberly."

