EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School girls' tennis team recorded an eighth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, earning 15 points in the competition in the Chicago area. The tournament was won by Winnetka (New Trier) with 33 points, followed by Hinsdale (Central) and Lincolnshire (Stevenson), each with 28 points.

Edwardsville’s doubles team, consisting of senior Katie Woods and sophomore Albina Selimi, achieved a fifth-place finish. After a closely contested loss to Hinsdale Central (6-3, 6-4), Woods and Selimi rebounded with a strong performance against Glenbrook North, winning 6-2, 6-0. In the third round, Woods-Selimi defeated Highland Park's Gabrielle Gold and Aidan Stolze 6-3, 6-3.

In singles play, Edwardsville’s Dia Kannan was defeated in the second round by Julia Ludwig of Winnetka (New Trier), 6-0, 6-1. Kannan topped Leena Manadan of Chicago Whitney Young 7-6, (3), 6-4 in the previous round.

The Tigers' Campbell Hayes and Amelia Hill won their first doubles match over DePaul College Prep opponents 6-4, 6-0, but lost to Lincolnshire Stevenson's Emma Blass and Ana Sukovic 6-0, 6-0 in the second round.

The final team standings were led by Winnetka (New Trier), followed by Hinsdale (Central), Lincolnshire (Stevenson), Hoffman Estates (Conant), Northbrook (Glenbrook North), Elmhurst (York), Edwardsville, Barrington, and Downers Grove (South).

