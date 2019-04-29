ALTON - The Woodlands Golf Club and Banquet Center is marking its 25th anniversary with a grand open house set for Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Alton. On Sunday, May 5, only, golfers can play 18 holes with a cart for only $17.

Woodlands is located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton. There is presently an option of an unlimited greens fee membership for $99 as part of the 25th-anniversary special. There is also a Summer Senior Special going on. Seniors can play 18 holes with a cart and lunch Monday through Friday before 2 p.m. for only $25. The offer is valid only until Aug. 31, 2019.

“The Spring Open House is something we do each spring,” Woodland Golf Club General Manager Dan Morelli said. “It is basically to showcase the golf course and get people out. It is a day to open the doors and invite everybody to play discounted golf and see what is going on here.”

Morelli expressed considerable pride in the look of the course and what the ground crew did each year to make it what is for golfers.

In the offseason, Woodland Golf Club and Banquet Center replaced a previous barn that is a backdrop of wedding ceremonies and events.

“It is a multiple purpose facility,” Morelli said. “We are able to have weddings other events there and it is very popular.”

Woodland hosts several different leagues with scrambles and also plays host to other tournaments in the area.

“We think our prices are pretty comparable to everybody else,” Morelli said. “We offer competitive rates great membership programs and there's pretty much something for everybody with full membership.

“I am really proud of our Junior Golf Program. We had a lot of success last year. It starts June 4 and runs every Tuesday from 9 am. to noon.

For more information, contact Woodland Golf Club and Banquet Center at (618) 462-1456.

