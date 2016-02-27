Woodcock drives in two in Cougars' loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tigers scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a 4-2 win over SIUE baseball in the second game of a three-game series Saturday at FedExPark.

SIUE managed just five hits and fell to 0-5 for the year. Memphis improved to 3-2.

"We're struggling a little to find ourselves," SIUE Head Coach Tony Stoecklin said. "We need to trust ourselves and our approach at the plate."

Memphis center fielder Darien Tubbs snapped the 2-2 deadlock in the seventh inning with a run-scoring triple off of SIUE reliever Zach Malach (0-2). Malach allowed the one run on two hits in 1.1 innings in relief. He struck out one. Tubbs finished 2 for 5 for the Tigers.

Ryan Agnitsch, working for the second straight day, allowed a run on two hits over the final 1.2 innings. He walked one and struck out one.

"We've pitched well this weekend," Stoecklin said. "We've gone out and attacked the strikezone."

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars opened the scoring with one out in the first inning. Dustin Woodcock doubled to right field to drive in Kailer Smith and Logan Andersen. Andersen was hit by a pitch leading off the game. Smith had singled to reach.

In addition to both of the Cougars' RBIs, Woodcock finished with two of SIUE's three hits. He added a single in the seventh inning.

The Tigers' first run came in the bottom of the inning courtesy of a one-out, infield single by left fielder Chris Carrier. Carrier finished the game 2 for 3 with a double and the RBI.

Memphis tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI-single by Overbey.

P.J. Schuster made his second start of the season, allowing two runs, one earned on six hits over five innings of work. He struck out three.

"P.J. looked great," Stoecklin said. "He gave us a chance to win."

Memphis starter Connor Alexander worked seven innings for the win. He allowed both SIUE runs and all three hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Nolan Blackwood worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first save of the year.

The series finale is set for Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.