Our Daily Show Interview! Triune Canine Training & Event Center

WOOD RIVER - Dog owners can trust Triune Canine Training and Event Center to help teach their dogs manners, tricks and more.

Located at 1903 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River, Triune Canine offers one-on-one training and group classes, from basic obedience training to agility training that helps dogs win big in competition. Joan Meyer, owner of Triune Canine, is passionate about helping dogs and owners live their best lives.

“I’ve built my dream and now I’m living my dream,” Meyer said. “It’s a blessing. Just being able to read dogs and understand dogs and feel like they’re communicating with me what their needs are has really helped me with my training.”

All dogs start with a Basic and Family Manners class to encourage good behavior. Dogs learn how to respond to commands like “sit,” “stay,” and “come,” and they’re taught not to jump or run out the door. Triune Canine also has an advanced obedience class once your dog passes the basic class.

Group classes like this have a maximum of six dogs in each class, so everyone receives plenty of individual attention. Dogs that show aggression are not allowed in these classes; owners can instead schedule a private session.

Additionally, Triune Canine offers “very rewarding” therapy dog training, scent work classes, and agility classes. The agility classes help prepare dogs for competition, including a competition scheduled at Triune Canine for Aug. 22–24, 2025. Meyer encourages people to come out to watch the competition and consider if agility classes might be right for your dog.

“It’s always something fun for your children to come see and possibly get involved with,” she said. “We love our little junior handlers. We love training the kids to teach their dogs to do things. It’s fun to see it.”

Meyer didn’t grow up around dogs, but she always loved them. After graduating college with a biology degree, she took a job at a humane society and quickly realized that many people took dogs to the society because they were untrained. This encouraged her to start training dogs herself.



She relocated to the St. Louis area in 2010 and opened Triune Canine with her business partner, Chris Brewer. Meyer has a deep passion for training dogs, and she works hard with owners and their pets to make sure the dogs are well-behaved, beloved members of the family.

But she noted it takes a lot of hard work to support dogs through training, and owners must be up for the commitment. She encourages owners to consider what they want out of training for their dogs, and she promises to work with you to help your dog be the best it can be.

“We can’t give a magic pill and send it home,” she said. “All dogs need training and all people need education with their dogs. Following through with the training is what’s important.”

If you think Triune Canine might be right for you and your pet, Meyer encourages you to reach out at (618) 830-7216 or visit their official website at TriuneCanine.com or their official Facebook page.

