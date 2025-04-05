WOOD RIVER — A 31-year-old woman from Wood River will remain in custody following a ruling by Associate Judge Emily Nielsen, who granted the State’s petition to deny pretrial release in a case involving serious drug-related charges.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced the decision on Friday, stating that the continued detention of Valerie N. Hartkopf was necessary for public safety. Hartkopf faces multiple charges, including fentanyl trafficking, aggravated battery, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly occurred on March 31, 2025, when Hartkopf is accused of bringing more than one gram of fentanyl into Illinois from Missouri and possessing between 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine.

In a separate incident, she is alleged to have deliberately exposed a State Police trooper to fentanyl by emptying capsules of the substance inside the trooper’s vehicle. After being taken to a hospital, Hartkopf reportedly threw fentanyl capsules at a nurse.

The investigation into Hartkopf's activities was conducted by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois.

The charges against her are based on probable cause, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

