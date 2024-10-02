WOOD RIVER - A woman from Wood River was charged with storing a loaded firearm in her 5-year-old child’s backpack after using the weapon during a domestic dispute.

Lanita L. Gore, 27, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, and endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

On Sept. 17, 2024, Gore allegedly used a 9mm handgun to strike a victim in the head during a domestic dispute. She was additionally charged after reportedly storing the firearm in her child’s backpack.

A petition to deny Gore’s pretrial release states she “initially lied to police about being armed during this incident, claiming that the victim was the aggressor.”

“She also lied about the location of her firearm, which was eventually found by police in her 5-year-old child's backpack,” the petition adds.

A Release Order was later filed denying the petition to keep Gore detained, instead granting her pretrial release with additional conditions. Among those conditions are that she have no contact with the victim from this case and “cooperate with any DCFS investigation.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Gore, who has been released from custody with a court appearance set for Oct. 21, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.