WOOD RIVER - The tax levy will keep the exact same dollar levy as the prior year. Due to the increase in the Equalized Assessed Valuation (EAV), this will still lead to a slight rate decrease of .0101.

According to the county assessor’s office, the estimated EAV of the City has increased by approximately $906,112 to $147,548,745. These estimates do not include a multiplier. As of today, the county had no information on what multipliers might be. As such, please remember that these are estimates and the final numbers can, and most likely will, slightly change the rates.

Also, worthy note that both police and fire pensions are now at 60.3% funded. This is the highest in at least the last 20 years. The city is committed to getting the police and fire pensions to the required funding status.