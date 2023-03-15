I am deeply concerned with the city’s lack of transparency with Wood River voters about the downtown marijuana dispensary. The temptation to rush this through must be enticing, given the tax revenue it would generate. Backroom deals once again define city behavior. They ignore voters and hand-pick winners and losers. What will the cost be for our families? Downtown businesses deserve to know. Did they inform residents that this was being placed four blocks from Lewis and Clark Elementary? No. Did they survey business neighbors? No. Why did they rush this through? Our families and businesses deserve to have input. Wood River deserves better.

Dr. David Ayres

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Candidate for Wood River City Council

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this:

Police Execute Warrant on Charles Avenue Residence
Jul 22, 2025
Family Of Alton Couple Killed After Wood River Police Pursuit Sues City For Wrongful Death
5 days ago
What's Up Downtown Meeting Set For July 24, 2025, At Wood River Library
Jul 17, 2025
Amare Offers Peer-Led Substance Use Disorder Recovery Support
Yesterday
Wood River Main Street Launches New Website to Support Local Businesses
Jun 19, 2025

 