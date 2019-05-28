WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department was called to a scene of a van fire that spread to another vehicle Tuesday morning in the Medicine Shoppe parking lot in Wood River. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused serious damage.

The Medicine Shoppe is located at 901 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. The fire call came in to the Wood River Fire Department around 9:40 a.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

