Wood River Vehicle Fire Causes Serious Damage Tuesday Morning Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Fire Department was called to a scene of a van fire that spread to another vehicle Tuesday morning in the Medicine Shoppe parking lot in Wood River. The firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which caused serious damage. Article continues after sponsor message The Medicine Shoppe is located at 901 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River. The fire call came in to the Wood River Fire Department around 9:40 a.m. Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending