Our Daily Show Interview! Wood River Main Street! Tons of Events Coming Up!

WOOD RIVER - Wood River Main Street will host its Concert in the Park and Food Truck Festival this weekend.

From 6–8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, community members can enjoy music by Trent Thrun and Matt Gadeken at the Central Park Bandstand in Wood River. The event is free and open to the public. Concessions will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own food and drinks.

“It’s not a stuffy thing or anything like that. It’s just bringing a lawn chair, bringing a blanket, chill out,” said Kristen Burns, director of Wood River Main Street. “We’re really excited.”

Friday’s free Concert in the Park event is the first in a series that will continue through October. Each concert will spotlight musicians who have played at Wood River’s farmers’ market this summer. Burns is especially excited for Thrun and Gadeken to perform, as they have been popular at the market these past few months.

“They’re hometown guys. They just have a cool hometown feel,” she explained. “Every time that they come to the farmers’ market, they have a little crowd sitting in front of them or people sitting behind them listening to their music because they’re just really, really good.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Concert in the Park event will be followed by the Food Truck Festival in downtown Wood River on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. From 1–4 p.m., community members can enjoy food from eight local food trucks, vendors, live music and shop specials from downtown businesses.

“[The food trucks] are a variety and it’s not just the normal ones that you’re seeing. We’ve got some new ones too, which is really, really cool,” Burns said. “We’re really excited to have them. And then we also have several vendors, so we have some bakery vendors that are coming to do some sweet stuff and some drink vendors and just different vendors that you can walk around and purchase all sorts of different things.”

Admission to the food truck festival is free. Burns promises “really good grub” in addition to plenty of games and activities for kids. She also hopes that the food trucks will consider opening locations in the vacant buildings in downtown Wood River.

“That’s my whole goal, to promote anybody that’s downtown,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons that we do this kind of stuff, especially when it’s downtown, because we’re able to showcase the buildings that are vacant that are ready to move in. If we can get some of these food trucks wanting to do brick and mortar, I would love to have them.”

Burns hopes to see many community members from Wood River and surrounding towns this weekend. Looking ahead, she also invites people to attend the Wood River Chili Cookoff and Car Cruise on Oct. 19. They are still looking for competitors and vendors to participate in the event.

Wood River Main Street will also host their annual downtown trick-or-treating event on Oct. 23, which invites kids to trick-or-treat at all of the businesses in downtown Wood River. Burns loves seeing the costumes donned by the kids, parents and business owners for the evening.

“It is just a total hometown cool, fun event,” she said. “It’s so cool to see all of the businesses get involved. They’re all dressed up too or they decorate. They do all those kinds of things. It’s just so cool to see everybody coming together and doing it.”

You can find more information about all of these events at the Wood River Business Alliance Facebook page or official Wood River Main Street website at WRBusinessAlliance.org. Email Burns at kburns@wrbusinessalliance.org with any questions.