Wood River Main Street: Trick or Treating & Upcoming Projects!

WOOD RIVER - All the kids in Wood River are invited to a downtown trick-or-treat event.

From 6–8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, kids and families can enjoy the sixth annual downtown trick-or-treat on Ferguson Avenue in Wood River. Kristen Burns, executive director of Wood River Main Street, said that everyone in the downtown business community is encouraged to decorate, dress up, hand out candy and have a fun evening.

“It really is a community event,” Burns said. “We’re really excited. We get such good participation through the entire district.”

Burns said the participating downtown businesses pass out candy to kids. She promises you can collect “bags and bags of candy” if you manage to visit every business on the street.

Rachel & Co. Coffee House will be selling specialty drinks as well as handing out candy. There will also be Halloween movies playing on a big screen overlooking the street, courtesy of Wood River Main Street.

Burns emphasized that the event is a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. The downtown area will be blocked off so there are no cars driving through, and the fire department and police department will be on hand to show off their vehicles and make sure everyone stays safe.

“It’s really nice to have the safe aspect of this,” Burns said. “The police department is always there. They give out candy, but they’re also patrolling and making sure everybody’s safe and not getting hit by a car or not having something happen to them. It’s a really, really fun event.”

A few local churches will also be handing out food and sodas. Dream Home Realty, located at the end of the street, plans to host a trunk-or-treat that same evening. Burns encourages all families to come out and enjoy an evening of fun.



“I love doing it,” she added. “We’ve done it the past couple of years and it's just so fun.”

For more information about the downtown trick-or-treating or Wood River Main Street, visit the official Wood River Business Alliance Facebook page.

