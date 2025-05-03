Our Daily Show Interview! Wood River Main Street!

WOOD RIVER - Riverbend residents are invited to Wood River for their annual Summer Kickoff festival.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, the City of Wood River will offer live music, food, craft vendors, games, a dunk tank and more to celebrate the summer season. Community members of all ages are invited downtown to the corner of Wood River Avenue and Ferguson for a fun day of festivities.

“There is a lot going on,” said Kristen Burns, executive director of Wood River Main Street, which organized the event. “I love the Summer Kickoff. I mean, all of the events are favorites. But I really, really like the Summer Kickoff.”

In addition to the downtown shops and restaurants, which will be open and ready for business during the event, there will be over 30 vendors downtown that day. Wood River has also arranged for several food trucks to come out and provide food and drinks.

“We always get a lot of vendors for these,” Burns said. “There are so many people that just want to be involved in our events. It’s so nice to be able to have that support and the different vendors, and we love them all.”

Burns teased that the games are going to be a surprise, but she said there will be mini golf and a dunk tank for attendees to enjoy. She joked that it will be a great chance to vent your frustrations at the public officials who have volunteered to be dunked.

“We have a dunk tank and we’re going to be dunking the mayor, which is always nice, and the police chief,” she explained. “So if you have some frustration, come pay a couple of bucks and throw a ball and dunk him in the water. We’re excited for that.”

Spencer McDole, who performs at Wood River’s farmers' markets, will provide live music throughout the event. Burns is excited to welcome him back for the Summer Kickoff and the farmers' markets, which will run from 4–7 p.m. every Thursday starting on June 19, 2025.

“We love Spencer,” Burns said. “He does our farmers' markets every year, and we’re really excited just to have him. He’s just a great local artist and we love the way that he plays, and people come and listen to him. It’s just nice and cool and really fun.”

Burns looks forward to the Summer Kickoff event, which promises to be another fun festival for Riverbend residents to enjoy. For more information about the Summer Kickoff, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Wood River Main Street and their upcoming events, check out the Wood River Business Alliance Facebook page or their official website at WRBusinessAlliance.org.

