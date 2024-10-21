WOOD RIVER - The Wood River City Council is set to vote on an ordinance which would ban unaccompanied minors from Central Park, which has reportedly become a “hotbed of illegal activity.”

On the agenda for Monday, Oct 21, 2024 is an ordinance which would prohibit minors from being present at Central Park unless supervised by a “parent, legal guardian, or other responsible adult” over the age of 25.

“The Police Chief has notified the City Council that in recent months, Central Park has been the location of numerous violent incidents and other illegal activity perpetrated by area youths,” according to the ordinance.

“[The] City has determined that due to its proximity to East Alton Wood River High School, Central Park will likely continue to be a hotbed of illegal activity if unsupervised minors are allowed to continue to congregate within the park.”

Exceptions would be made for unaccompanied minors who are city employees or city officials acting on behalf of the City of Wood River.

The Wood River City Council meets next on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. Follow the discussion and vote on this and other agenda items live on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or Riverbender.com/video.

