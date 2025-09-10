WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River, Wood River Parks & Recreation and the Wood River Business Alliance are excited to invite the community to the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand-new Wood River Downtown Dog Park.

The event will take place on Tuesday, September 16th at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Wood River.

This new community amenity provides a safe and welcoming space for residents and their four-legged friends to gather, play, and enjoy downtown. The dog park is part of ongoing efforts to enhance downtown Wood River as a vibrant, family- (and pet-) friendly destination.

“We’re thrilled to offer this new gathering space that not only supports our pet owners but also adds to the quality of life in our community,” said Mayor Tom Stalcup. “The Downtown Dog Park will be a place for neighbors to connect and for visitors to enjoy what makes Wood River special.”

Community members, pet owners, and their dogs are encouraged to attend and take part in this exciting celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the new park and join city leaders, business owners, and community partners in commemorating this milestone.

Event Details:



Wood River Downtown Dog Park



Tuesday, September 16, 2025



11:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact the Wood River Parks and Recreation @ (618) 251-3130.

