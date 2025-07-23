WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Summer Volleyball League has been held at the Wood River Recreation Center during the month of July 2025. The summer league has featured teams from East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Jersey, Father McGivney Catholic, Dupo, and Civic Memorial.

The league concludes on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Mark Beatty, athletic director of East Alton-Wood River, described the progress of the volleyball league as “going great.”

He highlighted the advantages of the Wood River Recreation facility, noting that it effectively accommodates two courts simultaneously.

“This facility is fantastic,” Beatty said.

He added that the venue has been a significant asset for Oiler athletics and praised the collaboration with the Wood River Recreation Center staff.

“People at the rec center are great to work with. Everything is always set up and ready for play. It has been a great partnership,” he said.

In addition to the summer league, the junior varsity games are being hosted at Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto under the supervision of Kristi Ochs.

