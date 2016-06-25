WOOD RIVER - Shop 'N Save in Wood River reopened at 3 p.m. on Friday after being closed Thursday night due to a transformer fire outside the store.

Ameren workers repaired the transformer Thursday night to Friday afternoon so the store could reopen.

The transformer caught fire around 5 p.m. on Thursday and the store and nearby gas station were closed until repairs were made.

A Shop 'N Save manager said everything with the store and gas station are back to normal. The Wood River Fire Department said the Shop 'N Save did not suffer any smoke or fire damage.

