



WOOD RIVER – Wood River police have charged a man from Madison with unlawful weapon possession after a fatal shooting which he indicated was an act of self-defense.

Camron J. Jamison, 25, of Madison, Ill., was charged on May 19, 2025 with possession of a firearm with a revoked Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card (a Class 3 felony), and aggravated unlawful possession of weapons (a Class 4 felony).

On May 15, 2025, Jamison allegedly possessed a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun which was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible during the incident. His possession of the weapon was unlawful as he had no valid FOID card or Concealed Carry License (CCL).

A petition to deny his pretrial release states Jamison used the weapon to shoot a victim who later died from injuries sustained in the shooting. While he admitted to firing the weapon, Jamison claimed the victim “charged at him during a verbal dispute.”

After Wood River Police officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting, Jamison “admitted to discharging a firearm near his vehicle, which was parked behind a business, claiming that a male subject charged at him during a verbal dispute,” the petition states.

“Defendant directed officers to his firearm, which was seized as evidence. Video revealed that defendant was outside in the alley prior to the shooting and was off the business property while armed … The male subject shot by this defendant eventually died from his injuries.”

While Jamison’s use of force in this case remains under investigation, the petition states Jamison’s pretrial release from custody should be denied, as his illegal possession of the weapon “raises ongoing concerns about the defendant’s ability to comply with the law and orders of the courts.”

The Wood River Police Department presented the case against Jamison, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

